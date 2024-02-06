Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Claps Back At Nicki Minaj As "HISS" Hits #1

Many of Megan Thee Stallion's biggest hits start with the distinctive producer tag "And if the beat live, you know Lil Ju made it." That tag belongs to LilJuMadeDaBeat who has worked with Meg pretty extensively. Unsurprisingly, he became lumped into the beef between Meg and Nicki. That came during a Twitter spaces with Joe Budden last week. It was an already controversial moment for the Nicki claimed that Meg's shooting incident with Tory Lanez in 2020 was her trying to have a "Rihanna moment."

While that comment justifiably took up most of the attention Nicki also took a pretty petty shot at Lil Ju. She described the producer as “doo doo on the beat," which is so childish it's almost hard to get offended by. That's why it's no surprise that Lil Ju was able to have some fun with the name. Earlier this week Billboard announced that Megan Thee Stallion's song "HISS" had debuted at number one on the Hot 100. "Lil Doo Doo On The Beat Produced A Number 1 Hit," he said in a tweet accompanied by a hilarious gif. Check out his response to Nicki below.

Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Has Jokes

Megan Thee Stallion and her producer are both in the midst of a well deserved victory lap. "Hiss" skyrocketed up the charts to score a debut at the very top spot on the Hot 100. It's a feat reserved for only the biggest artists around like Ariana Grande who landed her new single "yes, and?" at the top spot in its first week earlier this year.

Megan took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement. "Thank you thank you thank you ! Thank you GOD, Thank you MAMA HOLLY, Thank you to EVERYONEEEEE that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen! I love you I appreciate you I’m so grateful. likeeee #HISS is number 1 !!! Thank you for RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES. Let’s keep going hard and staying positive ! Love yall" her tweet reads. What do you think of LilJuOnTheBeat's response to a childish callout made by Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

