Multiple New Politicians Join Tory Lanez’s Fight For Freedom

It's been over two years since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party in 2020. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for it back it 2023, and has been fighting for his freedom ever since. The performer isn't alone in his fight either, as he has countless fans and peers advocating for his release.

According to XXL, this even includes former New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley and White House appointee Jack Brewer, who are petitioning California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him. Holley filed a formal petition earlier this month.

"I humbly implore you to exercise your authority...to grant clemency, correcting a grave injustice and safeguarding a life," it reads. "Mr. Peterson's conviction rests on unstable foundations." As for Brewer, he shared a lengthy post on X about Lanez's incarceration. He arguing that the artist should be brought home so his son doesn't grow up without a father.

"As an advocate for 2nd Chance Fathers, I can’t stay silent about Tory Lanez," he wrote. "This is another broken case that points to someone else, another father is lost to a system that rewards headlines over truth. Fatherlessness is destroying our nation."

"If Tory was an illegal alien there would be protests in the streets," Brewer continued. "It’s not right. Governor Gavin Newsom, you have the power to right this wrong. This is bigger than one man, it’s about every child growing up without their dad, every family torn apart by injustice. I’m asking you to lead with courage, compassion, and fairness. Bring a father home."