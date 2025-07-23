Multiple New Politicians Join Tory Lanez’s Fight For Freedom

BY Caroline Fisher 1008 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Politicians Tory Lanez Fight For Freedom Hip Hop News
DAVIE, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Tory Lanez performs onstage during Celebrity Sports Entertainment Presents Tory Lanez &amp; Jen Selter at DAER Nightclub on June 04, 2021 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Ex-New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley and White House appointee Jack Brewer are petitioning Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Tory Lanez.

It's been over two years since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party in 2020. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for it back it 2023, and has been fighting for his freedom ever since. The performer isn't alone in his fight either, as he has countless fans and peers advocating for his release.

According to XXL, this even includes former New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley and White House appointee Jack Brewer, who are petitioning California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him. Holley filed a formal petition earlier this month.

"I humbly implore you to exercise your authority...to grant clemency, correcting a grave injustice and safeguarding a life," it reads. "Mr. Peterson's conviction rests on unstable foundations." As for Brewer, he shared a lengthy post on X about Lanez's incarceration. He arguing that the artist should be brought home so his son doesn't grow up without a father.

Read More: Tory Lanez Offers Chrisean Rock Spiritual Advice During Heartfelt Prison Call

Tory Lanez Release Date

"As an advocate for 2nd Chance Fathers, I can’t stay silent about Tory Lanez," he wrote. "This is another broken case that points to someone else, another father is lost to a system that rewards headlines over truth. Fatherlessness is destroying our nation."

"If Tory was an illegal alien there would be protests in the streets," Brewer continued. "It’s not right. Governor Gavin Newsom, you have the power to right this wrong. This is bigger than one man, it’s about every child growing up without their dad, every family torn apart by injustice. I’m asking you to lead with courage, compassion, and fairness. Bring a father home."

Lanez will be eligible for parole in November of 2029, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be released then. If he is not granted parole, he's expected to stay behind bars until 2033. Lanez and his loved ones appear confident that he'll be released earlier than that, with his father telling Power 106 this month that he'll be home "sooner than a lot of people think."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls On U.S. Representative Supporting Tory Lanez To Go After TDE's MackWop

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.5K
Tory Lanez's Father Claims He'll Be Released Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez’s Father Claims He’ll Be Released “Much Sooner” Than Expected 3.1K
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 Music Tory Lanez's Legal Team Drops Alleged Evidence Of Witness Claiming A Woman Shot Megan Thee Stallion 4.0K
Comments 2