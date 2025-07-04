Tory Lanez’s Father Claims He’ll Be Released “Much Sooner” Than Expected

Tory Lanez's Father Claims He'll Be Released Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live at Alexandra Palace on November 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Tory Lanez's father, Daystar Peterson, insists the powers that be know his son's case was an alleged "hatchet job."

It's been over two years since Tory Lanez was convicted of three felony charges related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, and his team hasn't stopped fighting for his freedom. During a recent interview with Power 106, his father Sonstar Peterson provided his supporters with a hopeful update. He suggested that his son might be coming soon sooner than expected. Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023.

"I wouldn't go on record giving a date right now, but what I will say is that there are movements happening in the background and the powers that be can clearly see that this was a hatchet job," he began, as captured by The Shade Room. "They can see based on the evidence, or should I say lack of. Everybody can see that, and so there are things happening right now."

"Like I said," Peterson continued. "I believe it is much sooner than a lot of people think, much sooner than later ... He's coming out, he's coming home."

Read More: Amber Rose & Ray J Claim Tory Lanez Didn't Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez Release Date

Lanez will be eligible for parole in 2029, and is expected to get out in 2033. This isn't the first time the public has heard about a potential early release, however. During an appearance on the We In Miami podcast in June, his attorney claimed he could be released by the end of the year.

"For who I am and what I know and the system that I am involved in, Tory Lanez will be freed this year. I just want you to know that," she said. "It will be soon ... Haters are gonna hate but it doesn't matter."

Peterson's latest remarks come just a couple of months after the Canadian performer was stabbed 14 times by another inmate behind bars. He was rushed to the hospital after the attack and was eventually able to make a full recovery. Lanez was later transferred to a different prison.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

