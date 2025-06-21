Amber Rose & Ray J Claim Tory Lanez Didn't Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Amber Rose Ray J Tory Lanez Shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Amber Rose, center, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats. © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Amber Rose recently joined Ray J's livestream to defend Tory Lanez in the Megan Thee Stallion case... And ask Ray to be less lewd.

Amber Rose and Ray J have formed quite the strong bond over the years, even when they engage in controversial and divisive topics. The former recently popped out on the latter's livestream to comment on the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion situation, which they have skepticism over.

In a clip caught by Livebitez, Ray claimed that he "saw" a girl shooting, most likely referring to the allegation that Kelsey Harris was the one who shot Meg. "She did three shots in the air, Tory grabs her arm, and then she did two more shots," Rose alleged. Overall, they were doubtful of the Houston femcee's story despite Lanez's previous conviction, joining the recent public scrutiny of the whole case.

Eventually, though, the two had to clear the air after some lewd remarks from the singer that made the model call him out on it. But their conversation still stands, and folks online launched both criticisms of their allegations and support for their defense of the Brampton artist.

Tory Lanez Legal Team

To be clear, none of the recent public reevaluations have fully introduced new evidence or resulted in any appeal or verdict change. We will see whether or not this moves into a court of law rather than the court of public opinion.

Amber Rose and Ray J's defense here mirrors that of Tory Lanez's legal team. "For who I am and what I know and the system that I am involved in, Tory Lanez will be freed this year," his representative recently claimed. "I just want you to know that. It will be soon. Haters are going to hate but it doesn't matter. [...] This is not about Megan. Megan did not pursue those charges against Tory, the D.A.'s office did. [Tory] prays for her and so does his father."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion blasted Tory Lanez's supporters for their public campaign against her, even after his conviction. Since there haven't been many legal updates in the case, we will have to see what this all results in. In the meantime, all debates around this shooting case's supposed mistakes are just allegations at press time.

