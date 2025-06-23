Amber Rose Jokes About Getting Intimate With Ray J If He Wasn't Her "Brother"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 329 Views
Amber Rose Ray J Intimate Brother Music News
Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wis. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states. © Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Amber Rose and Ray J have been hosting livestreams often these days, previously commenting on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case.

Amber Rose and Ray J have been linking up a lot as of late for some wild livestreams. Their strong friendship makes them talk about anything, such as legal hip-hop controversies like the divisive case of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. But during their conversations, some lewd topics and remarks tend to emerge.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the two were having a good time on stream when the model took their dirty topics to a new level. However, their reactions indicate that this was all in good fun, and nothing really suggested otherwise.

"Ray J, if you weren't my brother, I would let you eat my c***hie," Amber Rose told Ray J. Ray fell to his knees, visibly flabbergasted, shocked, amused, and laughing along with her.

"I would do that for you because I just love you so much. And I just want you to be happy and I want the best for you," Rose continued. "*laughs* I just want you to just be happy and get what you want. *laughs* I would do that for you, bro, I would. If you weren't my brother, I would."

The singer's response was comically simple and down-to-earth in its delivery and word choice. "Thank you. Thanks, I appreciate it," he said in a hushed voice. "No, I think that was very nice."

Are Amber Rose & Ray J Related?

We're sure this caused some controversy for many folks online, but we doubt the two will think too much about it. Amber Rose recently defended Ray J concerning some even more lewd and far more serious topics. Suge Knight accused Ray of being intimate with Diddy, whereas Ray accused Suge of sexually assaulting multiple men and women.

With all that in mind, the headlines surrounding these two have been pretty spicy as of late. But at the end of the day, it looks like they want to have a good time beyond all the drama... And no, not like that.

Amber Rose and Ray J's outings have always been as friends, never familial or romantic. We doubt that will change anytime soon. It just seems like they are comfortable enough to discuss topics that would make other people understandably squeamish.

