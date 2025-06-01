Amber Rose Backs Ray J Amid Shocking Suge Knight Allegations

Recently, Ray J accused Suge Knight of sexually assaulting multiple men and women after Knight made some wild claims about Diddy.

Recently, Suge Knight called into Piers Morgan Uncensored from prison, where he made some shocking claims about Diddy and one of his longtime friends. "Ray J and Puffy were definitely lovers," he alleged. When Morgan asked him whether or not this was common knowledge at the time, Knight simply said "of course."

Ray J didn't waste any time, hopping on Twitch shortly after to set the record straight. "Really, that's how low you want to go, Suge? Ray J and Puffy are lovers?" he asked. "Suge is disappointing me and letting me know that Suge is a complete c**t ... I never thought that I would say that Suge is a c**t because I've always had Suge's back and I don't mean a**. Unbelievable, Suge. For you to showcase how dirty and dark you are and I've been supporting you even through the dark times..."

Ray J didn't stop there, however. He went on to accuse Knight of sexually assaulting multiple men and women.

Ray J & Suge Knight Beef

"Suge is a big-a** r**er-taker for men, bro. A real taker. And he can't deny this, bro. We used to go to the store and get that n***a, like, 25 sticks of butter. He used to take them back, and he used to shove them up n***as' a** and f**k them, bro. And females, it was crazy, bro," he alleged.

Ray J got emotional about his damaged friendship with Knight during another reason stream featuring Amber Rose. She consoled him, promising to support him as he speaks his mind, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked.

Ray J isn't the only person Amber Rose is supporting these days, however. She's also been backing Tory Lanez, who is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. During an appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show last week, she explained that this is because she believes he's completely innocent.

“I’m advocating for Tory Lanez because the evidence shows that he’s innocent. He deserves to be pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s 100 percent exonerated from the gun and for that alone, he should be home with his family," she claimed.

