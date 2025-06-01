Ray J Goes Off On Fans Over Backlash For His Support Of Diddy

Ray J surprised his fans over the week after showing support to controversial mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The backlash would get to the singer as he voices his frustration on social media. Ray speaks to the fans while spending an early mooning by the pool.

"N***as made at me because I'm supporting Diddy," Ray J began. "N***a got weird as shit to say about me supporting Puff?"

Diddy faces a RICO charge, claiming the mogul was trafficking sex workers across state lines and more. Testimonies from Cassie, Capricorn Clark, and a sex worker known as The Punisher would reveal Diddy's sexual escapades such as "freak-offs."

Livebitez would catch the entire rant from Ray J and share on Saturday afternoon (May 31). Then, Ray would share his petty side and promise to address anyone who has something to say about his support for the mogul. "I'm not going to be long on this," said Ray. "I just need n***as to clip this on Instagram. I'm a petty muthaf*cka when n***as is petty with me. If a n***a think he gonna say some sh*t about me and ain't gonna go crazy and respond. Then don't think that it's okay because I'm petty as f*ck, n***a."

Ray J & Diddy

Ray's support in Diddy follows a complicated history between the two with singer's affiliation with the mogul's rival Suge Knight. Ray achieved superstardom in the 90s with the track, "Wait A Minute," which feature former Bad Boy artist Lil Kim.

Ray J was once a regular at Diddy’s parties, closely connected to his circle. But that bond shifted when Ray J’s name popped up in leaked videos tied to Diddy’s wild gatherings—especially as Diddy faces mounting legal drama.

Though Ray J hasn’t thrown direct shots or made accusations, his quiet presence in the mix sparked conversation. He’s been careful not to fan the flames, keeping his industry connections intact while subtly stepping back from the chaos. It’s a delicate balance between loyalty and self-preservation.