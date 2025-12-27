Ray J Defends Diddy And Claims Suge Knight Could've Sexually Assaulted Men

Ray J has gotten into a lot of hot water this year, and one of the most persistent narratives surrounding him is his support of Diddy. During a recent livestream chat with Amber Rose caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, he doubled down on his defense and also reignited his allegations against Suge Knight.

Basically, the singer claimed that Suge is capable of sexually assaulting men, while he believes that Sean Combs is not. Amber seemed to disagree with this take, but he went on anyway.

"I do know the truth, 'cause I know Diddy," Ray remarked. "Diddy did some bad things, but taking a man out of his will? I know n***as that take n***as, and Diddy never came off like Suge [allegedly] came off. I think he was more horny for n***as than Puffy was. Did you ever get invited to the freak-offs? Me neither. He's in prison, he's being falsely imprisoned. It's not okay. On the dead homies."

"You don't know the truth," Amber Rose argued. "People knew Jeffrey Dahmer. Suge is probably just more outward with it. But it don't mean it didn't happen. The actual parties is not the freak-offs. It's not the same things. We don't see that s**t at the parties. He be behind the DJ booth, giving out Ciroc, it's just a normal night. No, [I was] never [invited to a freak-off]. But that don't mean we ugly. That means he knows we not with that s**t. Ray J, do you know that he's in prison for [soliciting] male prostitutes?"

Ray J Defends Diddy

Ray J and Suge Knight were once tight, but it seems like that has changed a lot over the past few years. How much of that is due to this Diddy defense, other personal factors, or a completely unknown development is still a mystery.