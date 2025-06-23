Diddy's Defense Team May Relate His Case To The Conflict In Iran With Closing Arguments

Diddy's long-standing criminal trial appears to finally be nearing an end after the prosecution confirmed it will rest its case on Tuesday.

Diddy's legal team is reportedly considering referencing the ongoing military conflict in Iran during their closing arguments in the Bad Boy mogul's highly-publicized criminal trial, according to TMZ. The news comes after the United States joined Israel's military conflict with Iran on Saturday by bombing three nuclear facilities in the country, according to CNN. Iran retaliated to that attack by launching a limited missile strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar, Monday. The conflict began on June 13 with Israel launching surprise attacks on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

TMZ reports that the reference could be similar to as follows: "This was a manufactured case of bedroom police instigated by Homeland Security Investigations and rather than worrying about what Diddy is doing with baby oil and lube, HSI should worry more about the escalating conflict with Iran."

As for Diddy's criminal trial, the case continued on Monday with the prosecution revealing that they plan to rest their case on Tuesday, following the testimony of special agent Joseph Cerciello of Homeland Security Investigations. After that, the defense will forgo calling any witnesses of their own to the stand and will instead only submit evidence. In turn, Judge Arun Subramanian will hold a charging conference on Wednesday with summations on Thursday.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

As for Cerciello's testimony, he served as a summary witness for the government and confirmed that he reviewed “multiple hours” of explicit videos related to the case. Additionally, he showed text messages of Diddy allegedly trying to haggle with the male escort service, Cowboys 4 Angels, for lower prices.

