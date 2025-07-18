Nicki Minaj may have started her recent Twitter rants with other targets in mind, but now, she's honing in on TDE colleague MackWop. He recently told her to cool it online against label president Punch and also against SZA, which led to her interpreting his comments as threats to her safety.

Via Twitter, the Trinidadian femcee reached out to United States Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who serves Florida's 13th congressional district. She claims that MackWop referenced the recent Tory Lanez stabbing in his comments, which is notable because Luna advocated for Lanez's freedom.

"@RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me," Nicki Minaj alleged concerning TDE's MackWop. "I’ve notified the FBI & CIA. I want this thug locked up & I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me."

"Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @NICKIMINAJ," Luna responded on the social media platform. This led to many reactions on both sides, whether it was people clowning the outreach or manifesting accountability.

Who Is MackWop?

Meanwhile, this is what MackWop had to say about Nicki Minaj. Specifically, the Top Dawg Entertainment-affiliated DJ and streamer spoke on how the Barbz, Nicki's fanbase, exacerbates these issues in his view.

"I feel it's the Barbz's fault," he expressed on stream. "That's empowering all of this f***ery right here. When she did this [the 6ix9ine collabs], the Barbz should've been stepping in. Y'all are leading Nicki Minaj down a dark alley to the point of no return. Y'all not letting this lady age gracefully in hip-hop. When I'm looking at Nicki Minaj, I'm like, 'Damn, why Nicki Minaj ain't in her Clipse era?' You supposed to be in your bag right now, you ain't supposed to be hollering at MackWop on Twitter. I never would've thought it would've been a time I'm ignoring this motherf***er."