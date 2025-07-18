TDE's MackWop Blames The Barbz For Nicki Minaj's Crash Out

Nicki Minaj is going on a crusade against a lot of foes in the industry, and it's become a social media firestorm to keep up with. One of the most surprising offshoots of these rants was her issue with TDE affiliate MackWop, who told her to cool it against SZA and label president Punch before she gets "put in the blender like her boy did."

While most people interpreted this as a reference to Drake and the beef with Kendrick Lamar, the Trinidadian femcee took it as a threat. She tagged the FBI, CIA, and other authorities on Twitter, alleging danger. Wop said he has no issue with Nicki, but there is definitely a problem to solve now.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Top Dawg Entertainment colleague was on his livestream speaking on the situation more. He pointed out one possible reason for Nicki Minaj's crash out: the Barbz.

"I feel it's the Barbz's fault," MackWop remarked. "That's empowering all of this f***ery right here. When she did this [the 6ix9ine collabs], the Barbz should've been stepping in. Y'all are leading Nicki Minaj down a dark alley to the point of no return. Y'all not letting this lady age gracefully in hip-hop. When I'm looking at Nicki Minaj, I'm like, 'Damn, why Nicki Minaj ain't in her Clipse era?' You supposed to be in your bag right now, you ain't supposed to be hollering at MackWop on Twitter. I never would've thought it would've been a time I'm ignoring this motherf***er."

Who Is MackWop?

"@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me?" Nicki Minaj tweeted. "@FBI I want this man investigated right away. He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business & is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender?"

"It seems to me that he’s talking about Tory recently being stabbed up in what many believe to be a set up," she continued her allegations. "@fbi I’m ready to talk about everything I know. @CIADirector these thugs have gone way too far. They have now began PUBLIC THREATS due to their leaders feeling above the law."