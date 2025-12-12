Nicki Minaj Goes On Unprompted Rant About Trans Kids & Gavin Newsom

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Nicki Minaj Rant Trans Kids Gavin Newsom Hip Hop News
Nicki Minaj performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI
Nicki Minaj's continued support of JD Vance and the administration of United States President Donald Trump continues to cause controversy.

Nicki Minaj can now call herself a United Nations speaker, and she's doing a lot on Twitter to continue her divisive political commentary. Most recently, she reacted to California Governor Gavin Newsom saying he wants to "see more trans kids" and celebrating his advocacy for the transgender community. However, not all of the Trinidadian superstar's recent tweets directly addressed this.

"The Vance > The Gav Nots," she wrote on Thursday (December 11) before praising United States Vice President JD Vance. "Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss. Top Tier Comedy Character = 100. But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them."

"Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids," Nicki added. "Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav The Gav Nots GavOUT Send in the next guy, I’m bored."

"Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was," she continued. "Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role. Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Sides With 50 Cent As Fallout From New Diddy Doc Continues

Nicki Minaj's Recent Trump Support

Nicki Minaj's political takes, plus her beef with Gavin Newsom, have been a lot for fans to take in, no matter what side of the "aisle" they're on. Her distaste for the California politician seemingly stems from his failure to respond to her complaints about swatting incidents at her home in the state. We will see if he, Minaj, or anyone else in the political realm heat this up.

As for her support of U.S. President Donald Trump, she recently told fans that she doesn't care if they agree or not. What began as light social media shoutouts and solidarity over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria has turned into an openly supportive online presence.

Read More: Marc Lamont Hill Debates Nicki Minaj Fans About Christian “Genocide” In Nigeria

