Marc Lamont Hill Debates Nicki Minaj Fans About Christian “Genocide” In Nigeria

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj decided to address the United Nations and “shine a spotlight on the deadly threats faced by thousands of Christians in Nigeria," which Trump has dubbed a "genocide."

“I stand here as a proud New Yorker with a deep sense of gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God regardless of one’s creed, background, or politics,” she said in part. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion, like I recently stated on social media. And we don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

This, of course, earned mixed reactions from the public. During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, for example, co-host Marc Lamont Hill shared his thoughts on Nicki's speech. He make it clear that he can't get behind it, accusing the femcee of "repeating MAGA talking points."

"This is not a criticism of Nicki, per se," he added. "This is just bad information. I don't really care if Nicki wants to talk about what's going on in Nigeria. She has a right to, but it's just not proper information."

As expected, Nicki's fans were not happy with his commentary. Recently, Hill even decided to debate some of them on Twitter Spaces, as captured by SpacesForYou. Throughout the discussion, he doubled down on his take, while the Barbz fiercely defended Nicki.

While Nicki hasn't publicly endorsed everything Donald Trump stands for, she continues to raise eyebrows with her social media activity. Shortly after her speech at the U.N., for example, she shared an interesting tweet. “United Nations was a MAGA Flex. Trump on da text. Yall should be afraid of what I’m gon do next,” she wrote. This appeared to be a nod to her foe Jay-Z's song with Swizz Beatz, "On To The Next One."