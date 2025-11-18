Nicki Minaj discussed the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria at the United Nations on Tuesday in New York. Her comments come after she recently praised Donald Trump for putting out a statement condemning “radical Islamists" who he claimed had “persecuted” Christians in the country.

“I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria,” she said, as caught by Rolling Stone. ”Today, faith is under attack in way too many places in Nigeria. Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly simply because of how they pray.”

“This is about standing up in the face of injustice,” she further said. “It’s about what I’ve always stood for my entire career. And I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life. I will care if anyone anywhere is being persecuted for their beliefs.”

Christians and Muslims make up the majority of Nigeria's population. Various groups monitoring violence in the country have countered Trump's claims. Instead, they suggest there is no evidence that Christians are dying at a higher rate than Muslims, according to the BBC. Additionally, ABC News has noted that both the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and Council on Foreign Relations show Christians are only the targets in a small percentage of overall attacks with religious motivation.

Does Nicki Minaj Support Donald Trump?

Users on social media have been having mixed reactions to the speech. Many have been praising her, such as one fan on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote: "Bravery and eloquence is a trait she posses and I love love." Another, on the other hand, countered: "Willingly advocating for an administration that silences the majority of your fanbase and sees them as subhuman and undeserving of basic human rights is a f*cking choice. I’m so glad I’m not a fan of this woman lmfao."