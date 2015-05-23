united nations
- LifeEarth Is Close To Passing Climate Change Limits, U.N. Report Estimates"National governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years," head of the U.N. climate office, Simon Stiell, has declared.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentThe Weeknd Named U.N.'s Next World Food Programme AmbassadorThe R&B singer continues his philanthropy work by joining the lineup of U.N. ambassadors.By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Donates $1M To Hunger Relief Efforts In EthiopiaThe powerhouse is vowing to provide 2 million meals to Ethiopians through the UN's World Food Programme. By Madusa S.
- SocietyWorld Health Organization Admits They Were Wrong About MarijuanaThe World Health Organization's data clerks are about to put in some overtime.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsDonald Trump Literally Laughed At By World Leaders During United Nations SpeechThey're not laughing with you Donald. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyKofi Annan, Nobel Peace Prize Winner & First Black African U.N. Leader, Passes AwayAnnan is a legend and an inspiration. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyU.S. Pulls Out Of U.N. Human Rights Council Amid Migrant Child Separation BacklashAnother brash move from the Trump Administration. By David Saric
- TechNetflix Adds Obama's Former Security Advisor Susan Rice To Board Of DirectorsNetflix just made a major hire. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCardi B Slams United Nations Over Libya Slave Trade: "It's Convenient For Them"Cardi B calls out the United Nations and their efforts in aiding the country.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump's UN Speech Takes Aim At "Rocket Man" Kim Jong UnDonald Trump's combative speech causes murmurs at the United Nations.By Matt F
- NewsNew Akon-Led Initiative Aims To Bring 600 Million Africans ElectricityAkon announces the launch of the Akon Lighting Africa Initiative. By Danny Schwartz