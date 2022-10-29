Earth is headed for a “global catastrophe,” climate experts at the United Nations are reporting, as per Complex.

Scientific studies published earlier this week that our planet’s temperature is expected to hit three degrees Celsius within the next 80 years, meaning it will be double that of the preindustrial 1.5 degrees Celsius level which was set a few years ago, at the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

“We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5 degrees Celsius world,” Simon Stiell, the U.N. climate office’s head shared in a statement. “To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years,” he continued.

Those sentiments were echoed by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in a video message shared on Thursday (October 27). “Loss and damage from the climate emergency is getting worse by the day and global and national climate commitments are falling pitifully short,” he told viewers.

“Under current policies, the world is headed for 2.8 degrees of global heating by the end of the century. In other words, we are headed for a global catastrophe.”

Gutteres added, “Global and national climate commitments are falling pitifully short. We must close the emissions gap before climate catastrophe closes in on us all.”

According to a tweet from the World Meteorological Organization, the three main gases that are rising and, in turn, causing Earth to warm are carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide.

