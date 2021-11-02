Climate crisis
- LifeEarth Is Close To Passing Climate Change Limits, U.N. Report Estimates"National governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years," head of the U.N. climate office, Simon Stiell, has declared.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePhoto Of Taylor Swift Hiding While Getting Off Private Jet Surfaces Amid Celeb Climate SlammingThe 32-year-old was outed as the celebrity whose jet emits the most emissions, though a rep has since shut down the gossip, claiming that she rents the aircraft out to others regularly.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Responds To 14-Minute Private Jet Ride Criticism: "Nobody Takes That Flight"Floyd Mayweather and Kylie Jenner were among others called out for brief private jet flights that resulted in high CO2 emissions.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Dubbed "Climate Criminal" By Twitter After Taking 12-Minute Flight In Her Private JetThe mother of two was similarly criticized in 2019 when she picked up her big sister, Kendall, for a dinner date using her jet.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPresident Joe Biden Seemingly Fell Asleep In A Meeting, Trump Won’t Let Him Hear The End Of It“Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax,” Trump said in a statement.By Hayley Hynes