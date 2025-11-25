Nicki Minaj Scores Huge Win Amid Court Battle With Ex-Superfan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Nicki Minaj is currently being sued by Tameer Peak, a former superfan who accuses her of publicly humiliating him.

Nicki Minaj is currently in the middle of a legal battle with one of her former fans, Tameer Peak. In a lawsuit filed against the femcee, Peak alleges that she publicly humiliated him during a Stationhead broadcast back in 2024. He accuses her of calling him “one sandwich short of a picnic," claiming he “clearly gets a check from the government," and more.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nicki was dropped by her longtime lawyer, Judd Burstein. “After I won a dismissal of Tameer Peak’s defamation lawsuit against Nicki in New Jersey, I declined the opportunity to represent her when Peak refiled it in New York," he explained. "I believe that it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the reasons why I chose to decline the representation.”

As a result, Nicki asked the court for more time to respond to the lawsuit. She argued that she needed it to “retain and onboard” another lawyer.

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit
NFL: Super Bowl XLVI-Halftime Show
Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a letter written by business management company The Northstar Group, they stated that they had just learned about the lawsuit the week prior.

“That same day, Mr. Burstein abruptly withdrew entirely from his representation of [Minaj and her company], without giving any prior notice," they also claimed. "[Minaj and her company] intend to appear and defend themselves in this matter, and we are requesting a stay of the proceedings, including all deadlines and further motion practice, so that [Minaj and her company] may have time to find and retain new litigation counsel, have counsel review the case file, confer with their new counsel, and prepare any responsive filings in an orderly manner.”

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the judge has made a decision. Nicki has been granted 45 days to secure new legal representation. She must update the court on her progress by December 13 and have someone locked down by December 28.

