Nicki Minaj Escalates Feud With Gavin Newsom In Another Heated Rant

BY Cole Blake
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City.
Nicki Minaj has already traded shots with Governor Gavin Newsom in several posts on social media in recent months.

Nicki Minaj continued going after Gavin Newsom with another fiery post on social media on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she reacted to a recent clip of the California Governor speaking with Mayor Andre Dickens about his low SAT score and reading ability.

“His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read," Minaj wrote. "This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved. Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence.”

“He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!! Do ya love it?!?!! Do ya just love it, black ppl?!????”

Newsom addressed the backlash to the clip in a post directed at Sean Hannity on Monday morning. "You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?" he wrote.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump In Fiery Rant On Gavin Newsom & His Wife

Nicki Minaj's Beef With Gavin Newsom

This isn’t the first time Nicki Minaj has targeted Gavin Newsom on social media. She previously traded shots with him over his support for transgender youth. “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter) back in December. “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”

Nicki Minaj has been increasingly vocal about her support for Donald Trump in recent months. She even appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest as well as the recent Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C.

Read More: Donald Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj’s “Beautiful” Skin & Nails

