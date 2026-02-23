Nicki Minaj's MAGA Posts Accused Of Being Amplified By Bots

BY Cole Blake
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj has been speaking out in support of Donald Trump and the Republican Party frequently in recent months.

Nicki Minaj's social media accounts are allegedly being heavily boosted by bot accounts since her turn towards right-wing politics in recent months. According to a new report from the disinformation detection company, Cyabra, published exclusively by Politico, there are tens of thousands of bots praising and amplifying Minaj’s political content.

The report cites an estimated 18,000 inauthentic accounts that have been actively influencing algorithms to boost Minaj's posts. “Supportive comments generated by fake profiles were predominantly brief, repetitive, and low in semantic complexity, consisting largely of praising keywords and positive hashtags rather than original or substantive engagement,” the report found.

Additionally, bots allegedly acted alongside authentic users, mirroring posting times and engagement rhythms. It added: “This pattern suggests a deliberate attempt to integrate into genuine conversations, increasing the credibility and visibility of the amplified content."

Overall, the report analyzed posts between November 11 and December 28, 2025. During that time, Cyabra found that 33% of the profiles engaging with Minaj's political content were fake.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump In Fiery Rant On Gavin Newsom & His Wife

Nicki Minaj's Support For Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj has been increasingly vocal about her support for Donald Trump in recent months. She even appeared at TurningPointUSA's AmericaFest as well as the recent Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. She has also posted about him numerous times on social media.

Minaj explained the reason for her sudden political turn during an interview with Katie Miller, earlier this month. “You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned," she said. She explained, "I used to always tell people this when I was growing up. I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap. Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one."

“I saw something…and I also said, this, all of this is making me want to get into politics,” Minaj continued. “So the last thing that really did it was…the presidential campaign, and knowing that I could help because the things that I was saying, it was happening."

Read More: Donald Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj’s “Beautiful” Skin & Nails

