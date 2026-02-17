Nicki Minaj will be speaking at the World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago, later this week. The event will unite CEOs from several major companies, including Coinbase, BitGo, and Goldman Sachs, among others, to promote cryptocurrency. Other celebrities will be in attendance as well, such as Kevin O’Leary.

World Liberty Financial, the company co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., shared the news on social media on Tuesday. "We’re excited to welcome global icon Nicki Minaj to the #WLF2026 stage!" the announcement reads. "From dominating the charts to mastering the business of music, she will be exploring how artists are becoming entrepreneurs and what the next era of monetization looks like in a creator-led economy." Replying to the post on X (formerly Twitter), Minaj wrote: "It’s an honor. See you soon!"

Nicki Minaj's Support For Donald Trump

The World Liberty Forum won't be the first time Nicki Minaj has spoken at an event in support of Donald Trump. She previously voiced her support for the Republican Party while on stage at TurningPoint USA's AmericaFest as well as the recent Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C.

Her turn towards right-wing politics has come as a surprise to many fans. Sitting down with Katie Miller for an interview, earlier this month, Minaj explained that her passion for politics stems from a "premonition" she had years ago. “You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap. Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one," she said.

“I saw something…and I also said, this, all of this is making me want to get into politics,” Minaj continued. “So the last thing that really did it was…the presidential campaign, and knowing that I could help because the things that I was saying, it was happening."