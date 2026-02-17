Bad Bunny Earns His First Solo No. 1 Hit On The Hot 100 After Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Bad Bunny performs the halftime show in Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bad Bunny has a total of four songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart following his Super Bowl performance.

Bad Bunny's single, "DtMF," has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this month. For that set, it served as the closing song.

It marks his second time topping the chart, but his first time doing so as a solo artist. He previously reached No. 1 for a week in July 2018 after teaming up with Cardi B and J Balvin for "I Like It."

Bad Bunny now has a total of four songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. His track, “Baile Inolvidable,” sits at No. 2 while “Nuevayol" ranks at No. 5 and “Tití Me Preguntó” lands at No. 7. He performed all four tracks during the Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show ended up being a major success for the NFL and finished as one of the most popular performances in the event's history. He used the platform as an opportunity to celebrate Puerto Rican culture while spreading a message of unity.

Despite this, many people took issue with the league choosing a Spanish-language singer. President Donald Trump even complained about the event in a scathing post on his Truth Social website. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote.

Overall, Bad Bunny's "DtMF" is the fourth song that is at least mostly Spanish-language to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Despacito," previously held the top spot for 16 weeks in 2017. Additionally, Los Del Rio's "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" did so in 1996, while “La Bamba,” by Los Lobos, reached the top in 1987.

