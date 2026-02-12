Bad Bunny's Super Bowl "Grass Costumes" Up For Sale Online

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 8: Bad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Grass costumes worn by Bad Bunny's halftime show dancers are now being sold online for thousands of dollars.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show featured one of the most creative visual concepts in recent memory. His background performers wore custom grass-covered costumes that created a stunning visual effect.

Now these unique pieces are hitting the resale market with hefty price tags. The Puerto Rican superstar delivered an electrifying halftime performance celebrating Latin culture and heritage. While Bad Bunny commanded center stage, his dancers created a living forest around him.

The grass costumes transformed performers into moving bushes that complemented the show's natural themes. Multiple listings have appeared online selling these official halftime show costumes for $5,000.

Some sellers are accepting best offers on the handmade pieces. The authentic costumes come complete with the full bodysuit and headpiece. The performance incorporated traditional Puerto Rican elements alongside Bad Bunny's biggest hits.

Collectors see these costumes as valuable pieces of Super Bowl history. The handmade construction and official status are what fuel the high pricing.

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" Gets Release Date

Bad Bunny Grass Costumes

The official Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime "Grass Bunny" costume comes as a complete head-to-toe ensemble covered entirely in artificial grass material. The outfit includes a full bodysuit with matching beanie-style headpiece, both densely covered in synthetic grass fibers.

Long sleeves and full coverage make this a statement piece that completely transforms the wearer. The handmade construction gives it authentic character that mass-produced items lack.

The listing includes the complete costume with arms that the performers wore. This isn't everyday wear but a genuine piece of pop culture history from one of music's biggest moments.

Bad Bunny Fined

Also, Florida Congressman Randy Fine has called for the NFL to fine Bad Bunny following his halftime performance. Fine took to social media demanding consequences for the artist's show.

The Republican representative claims the performance contained content he deemed inappropriate or offensive. Fine suggested financial penalties should be imposed on both Bad Bunny and the league. His comments sparked immediate backlash from fans and supporters of the artist.

Many viewed Fine's statements as politically motivated rather than legitimate criticism. The controversy highlights ongoing cultural tensions surrounding Latin representation in mainstream American entertainment.

Read More: J Balvin Flexes Unreleased Air Jordan 4 At The Super Bowl

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
bad-bunny-adidas-badbo-1-0-sneaker-news Sneakers Bad Bunny Photographed Wearing His New Adidas BadBo 1.0
Super Bowl LX Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference Sneakers Bad Bunny Wears Adidas BadBo 1.0 At Super Bowl Apple Music Press Conference
The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Sneakers J Balvin Flexes Unreleased Air Jordan 4 At The Super Bowl
Comments 0