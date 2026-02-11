J Balvin Flexes Unreleased Air Jordan 4 At The Super Bowl

Colombian superstar J Balvin made waves at Super Bowl LX this past weekend. The reggaeton icon showed up courtside wearing an eye-catching unreleased Air Jordan 4. Fans took notice of the vibrant colorway that hasn't been announced yet.

Leading up to the game, speculation swirled about potential halftime performances. Many thought J Balvin might join Bad Bunny on stage given their past collaborations. However, the artist remained in the stands enjoying the action instead.

The sneakers quickly became a talking point across social media platforms. J Balvin already has an established relationship with Jordan Brand through previous releases. His Air Jordan 3 "Medellin Sunset" collaboration dropped to significant fanfare in the past.

This new Air Jordan 4 sighting has sneakerheads wondering what's next. Could this be another official J Balvin collaboration in the works? The timing and exclusivity certainly suggest Jordan Brand involvement.

Neither J Balvin nor Jordan Brand has confirmed release details yet. The bold design seems right in line with the artist's colorful aesthetic. Given his track record with successful Jordan drops, anticipation is already building.

Fans will have to wait for an official announcement. But one thing's clear: J Balvin knows how to make a statement.

J Balvin At Super Bowl LX

The unreleased Air Jordan 4 features an incredibly vibrant and eclectic color palette. The upper combines pink, red, orange, yellow, and purple panels in a patchwork-style arrangement. Black and cream checkered mesh appears on the quarter panels and tongue area.

Green Jordan branding hits the heel tab for an unexpected contrast. The midsole rocks a cream or off-white base with multicolored speckling throughout. A light blue outsole wraps things up on the bottom. Wide cream laces with subtle branding complete the look.

DJ Khaled also previewed this sneaker, so a release could be heating up...

The overall vibe feels playful and maximalist, mixing materials and colors freely. It's definitely a head-turner that captures J Balvin's signature bold style perfectly.

J Balvin At The Grammys

Just a week before the Super Bowl appearance, J Balvin and Bad Bunny reunited at the Grammy Awards. The superstars looked sharp in matching formal attire at the ceremony.

Both artists have been riding high with recent musical successes and collaborations. Bad Bunny continues dominating charts while J Balvin stays busy with brand partnerships. The Grammys marked another high-profile moment for the Latin music icons.

Their friendship has produced countless hits over the years including fan favorites. It's been a whirlwind few weeks of major events for both artists. From awards shows to the biggest game in sports, they're everywhere.