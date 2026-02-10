Air Jordan 11 "Lapis" Brings Gorgeous Blue To Classic Silhouette

The Air Jordan 11 "Lapis" just surfaced with a striking royal blue colorway covering the entire upper. This vibrant iteration brings fresh energy to one of the most iconic Air Jordan silhouettes ever.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Lapis" is releasing on November 11th, 2026.

The rich blue nubuck material dominates from toe to collar creating a bold statement piece. Black accents appear on the collar, laces, and midsole providing sharp contrast against the blue.

The translucent icy blue outsole continues the colorway theme while maintaining that classic Jordan 11 aesthetic. White Jumpman branding on the heel stands out perfectly against the royal blue nubuck upper.

The Air Jordan 11 silhouette needs no introduction as one of Tinker Hatfield's masterpieces from 1995. Its patent leather mudguard and visible Air cushioning revolutionized basketball sneaker design back then.

The "Lapis" colorway pays homage to the precious blue gemstone with its deep royal tone. This release represents a departure from traditional Air Jordan 11 colorways like "Bred" and "Concord" entirely.

The all-blue execution creates a summer-ready vibe perfect for warm weather styling and seasonal rotations. Jordan Brand continues experimenting with bold colorways on their most celebrated silhouettes across the lineup.

Air Jordan 11 "Lapis" Price

The Air Jordan 11 "Lapis" features a gorgeous royal blue nubuck upper that completely dominates the shoe's aesthetic. Black hits the collar, tongue, and those signature webbing straps running across the upper for contrast.

The black patent leather mudguard wraps around the bottom keeping that classic Jordan 11 design element intact. Translucent icy blue rubber on the outsole continues the blue theme while showing off the carbon fiber plate.

White Jumpman branding on the heel pops beautifully against all that rich royal blue nubuck material. Black laces and collar lining add depth while keeping things grounded and wearable for everyday rotation purposes.