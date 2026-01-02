First Look At The 2026 Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

Jordan Brand is bringing back a classic colorway this spring. The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" releases in April 2026. This fresh take on the iconic silhouette captures springtime energy. The light blue and white combination creates instant appeal.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” is going to be released on April 18th, 2026.

The Air Jordan 11 Low remains one of Nike's most popular models. Its sleek profile works perfectly for warmer weather. The patent leather mudguard provides that signature Jordan 11 shine. This colorway pays homage to Michael Jordan's college days.

University Blue represents his North Carolina Tar Heels roots. Sneakerheads have been requesting this release for years. The low-cut version offers more versatility than the high-top. These will pair easily with shorts, jeans, and joggers.

The translucent outsole adds visual interest to the design. April releases typically generate strong demand on SNKRS. This colorway will likely sell out quickly across all retailers. The retail price remains accessible at standard Air Jordan pricing.

Previous UNC-inspired Jordans consistently create hype in sneaker culture. This release arrives during prime basketball season. College hoops fans will appreciate the Carolina connection. Jordan Brand continues honoring MJ's legacy with thoughtful colorways.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" delivers nostalgia and modern style. Mark your calendars for this April drop.

Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" features a clean white leather upper that covers most of the shoe's body, creating a fresh canvas for the vibrant university blue patent leather mudguard that wraps around the lower portion of the sneaker.

The translucent blue outsole showcases the iconic herringbone traction pattern while the milky white midsole provides contrast against the bolder blue elements. White laces and textile sections on the upper keep things crisp and minimal.

Further university blue Jordan branding appears on the tongue and heel tab to tie the colorway together. The patent leather shines brilliantly and catches light beautifully, giving the shoe that premium Air Jordan 11 aesthetic that fans love.