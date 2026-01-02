Top 10 SNKRS Drops of 2025: Nike's Most Hyped Sneaker Releases

Nike's SNKRS app has revealed the most wanted releases of 2025. The U.S. SNKRS community voted on their favorite drops. This list showcases the year's biggest sneaker moments. From retro Jordans to modern innovations, 2025 delivered serious heat.

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" took the top spot. Its black and blue colorway created massive demand. The patent leather and icy sole combination proved timeless. This release sold out in minutes across all sizes.

The Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" claimed second place. Nigel Sylvester's collaboration brought bold red tones. The monochromatic design appealed to sneakerheads everywhere. This marked another successful partnership for the BMX legend.

The Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" landed at number three. This all-black stealth colorway remains a fan favorite. The premium materials and clean design drive consistent hype. Every retro release of this model performs well.

Kobe Bryant's legacy dominated with three appearances on the list. The Kobe 8 Protro "What The" showcased vibrant multi-color blocking. It celebrates LA sports culture. The Kobe 6 Protro "Sail" offered a clean, neutral option.

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" continues its legendary status. This iconic colorway commemorates MJ's famous playoff performance. The black and red color scheme never goes out of style.

The Top 10 SNKRS Releases Of 2025

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" brought fresh updates. Nike modernized this classic silhouette for today's market. The reflective details added contemporary flair to the retro design.

The Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" returned with cosmic energy. Its space-themed graphics captured sneaker culture's imagination once again. This release proved Foamposites still have serious appeal.

The Travis Scott collaborations closed out the list strong. The Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" featured bold yellow accents. Cactus Jack branding elevated this basketball-inspired silhouette. Travis continues dominating Nike's collaboration lineup.