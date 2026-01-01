New Photos Showcase The Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue”

New images of the Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" have surfaced online ahead of its upcoming 2026 release. The colorway brings fresh energy to one of the most distinctive silhouettes in Jordan Brand history.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” will be released on March 21st, 2026.

Bold university blue accents contrast beautifully against the sleek black suede upper throughout the design. The Air Jordan 14 remains an iconic model inspired by Michael Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Its unique shape and luxury automotive design cues set it apart from other Jordan signatures. The silhouette debuted in 1998 during Jordan's final championship season with the Chicago Bulls.

This "Black/University Blue" iteration stays true to the model's premium construction and attention to detail. Black suede dominates the upper, creating a sophisticated foundation for the vibrant blue highlights. University blue appears on the collar, midsole sections, and outsole for strategic pops of color.

The Ferrari-inspired shield logo sits prominently on the lateral heel in matching blue tones. White and metallic silver accents on the midsole add visual depth to the overall design. The combination creates a clean, wearable colorway that honors the shoe's performance basketball heritage.

Fans can expect this colorway to hit retailers next spring. Official release details and retailer information will emerge as the launch date approaches closer.

Air Jordan 14 “University Blue” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" features a premium black suede upper that gives the shoe a luxurious, refined look true to its Ferrari-inspired roots. Vibrant university blue accents create bold contrast against the dark base, appearing on the padded collar, sculpted midsole portions, and throughout the rubber outsole.

The sleek low-profile silhouette maintains its distinctive smooth lines from toe to heel with perforated detailing adding texture to the suede panels. White and metallic silver hits accent the ribbed midsole sections for added depth.

Also a university blue Jumpman branding appears on the tongue and the iconic Ferrari shield logo sits on the lateral heel, bringing the entire color story together in a clean, cohesive design.