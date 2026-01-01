New Photos Showcase The Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue”

BY Ben Atkinson 48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G84DVrZWYAAaYt2
Image via @byrd_kickz
The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" releases in 2026, featuring black suede with vibrant blue accents.

New images of the Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" have surfaced online ahead of its upcoming 2026 release. The colorway brings fresh energy to one of the most distinctive silhouettes in Jordan Brand history.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” will be released on March 21st, 2026.

Bold university blue accents contrast beautifully against the sleek black suede upper throughout the design. The Air Jordan 14 remains an iconic model inspired by Michael Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Its unique shape and luxury automotive design cues set it apart from other Jordan signatures. The silhouette debuted in 1998 during Jordan's final championship season with the Chicago Bulls.

This "Black/University Blue" iteration stays true to the model's premium construction and attention to detail. Black suede dominates the upper, creating a sophisticated foundation for the vibrant blue highlights. University blue appears on the collar, midsole sections, and outsole for strategic pops of color.

The Ferrari-inspired shield logo sits prominently on the lateral heel in matching blue tones. White and metallic silver accents on the midsole add visual depth to the overall design. The combination creates a clean, wearable colorway that honors the shoe's performance basketball heritage.

Fans can expect this colorway to hit retailers next spring. Official release details and retailer information will emerge as the launch date approaches closer.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" New On-Foot Look Surfaces

Air Jordan 14 “University Blue” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" features a premium black suede upper that gives the shoe a luxurious, refined look true to its Ferrari-inspired roots. Vibrant university blue accents create bold contrast against the dark base, appearing on the padded collar, sculpted midsole portions, and throughout the rubber outsole.

The sleek low-profile silhouette maintains its distinctive smooth lines from toe to heel with perforated detailing adding texture to the suede panels. White and metallic silver hits accent the ribbed midsole sections for added depth.

Also a university blue Jumpman branding appears on the tongue and the iconic Ferrari shield logo sits on the lateral heel, bringing the entire color story together in a clean, cohesive design.

Finally the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they release.

Read More: Central Cee Previews His Newest Nike “Syna” Collection

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-14-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Release Date Set For The Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue”  32.0K
air-jordan-14-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The Air Jordan 14 in "Black/University Blue" 799
air-jordan-14-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” Set For Long-Awaited Comeback 671
air-jordan-14-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” Makes A Clean Return 1089
Comments 0