Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” Makes A Clean Return

The Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" is coming back next March, and the early look shows how close it stays to the 2006 release. Jordan Brand kept the black suede upper and light blue touches that made the original so popular.

The shape, the panels, and even the color placement all line up with what fans remember. The Jordan 14 sits in a special spot within the line since it was the last model Michael Jordan wore as a Chicago Bull in the 1998 Finals.

Its design borrowed inspiration from luxury sports cars, which gave it that sharp, quick look that still works today. Clean colorways tend to show the silhouette at its best, and this one fits right into that tradition.

This "Black/University Blue" retro leans into that familiar feel. It looks modern but still ties back to the early days, and the blue accents land perfectly on the details that matter. The photos above show the smooth black upper and those soft blue hits that helped define the older pair.

It is the kind of release that longtime collectors will enjoy, and it offers a simple, easy option for anyone who likes the quieter side of the Jordan 14.

Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue”



The beautiful Air Jordan 14 "Black/University Blue" features a black suede upper with stitched paneling across the sides. Light blue accents appear on the toe logo, midsole teeth, heel collar, and branding.

The tongue uses perforated detailing with matching black laces and a blue Jordan logo at the top. A chrome-style Jumpman badge sits near the ankle, keeping the original look intact.

The midsole mixes matte black with soft blue colors, while the outsole uses a dark rubber finish. This pair mirrors the 2006 release, giving it a very familiar shape and color balance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” will be released on March 21st, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.