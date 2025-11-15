Air Jordan 11 “285” Brings Fresh Atlanta Exclusive Style

The Air Jordan 11 "285" gives the classic silhouette a clean, easy look, and the Atlanta exclusive angle makes the release feel a little bigger. Retailer images just went up, and the shoe is expected to drop later this month.

Interest in the 11 always spikes around this time of year, so the timing lines up. Atlanta has become one of the most important cities in sneaker culture. The city’s impact on music, hoops, and style is impossible to miss, so a Jordan 11 tied to ATL actually makes sense.

Jordan Brand has used this model for special releases before, and this one fits right in. It sticks to the familiar 11 shape but adds a few subtle touches to freshen it up. The 11 has always had a certain weight to it.

Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during huge moments in his career, and that history still follows the shoe. This release keeps that energy but grounds it in one community.

The images show a smooth white upper with soft color on the heel, creating a clean look that stands out without trying too hard. It feels made for people who like the quieter, more refined side of the Jordan 11.

Air Jordan 11 “285”

The Air Jordan 11 "285" uses an all white leather upper with a smooth finish. The stitching follows the classic lines, while the patent mudguard is replaced with a matte texture for a softer look.

The heel pulls in a gradient mix of green, pink, and blue for a subtle pop. Icy outsoles sit underneath, giving the shoe a light glow. Rope laces weave through the traditional loops, and embossed branding appears near the collar.

Small blue details on the tongue add another touch of color. The shoe mixes simplicity with a few quiet accents that build a clean overall feel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “285” will be released on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $255 when they drop.