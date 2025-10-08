Air Jordan 11 “285” Honors Atlanta With A City-Exclusive Drop

The Air Jordan 11 “285” is set to drop this November, available only through select Atlanta-based retailers. The name pays tribute to Interstate 285, the loop that circles the city, connecting neighborhoods and communities across Atlanta.

The release represents Jordan Brand’s continued nod to local pride and its growing focus on city-exclusive drops that reflect regional identity and culture. Since debuting in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 has remained one of the most iconic sneakers in Michael Jordan’s line.

Worn during his first championship return with the Bulls, the model’s blend of patent leather, ballistic mesh, and performance tech turned it into both a court and lifestyle classic. Its lasting legacy comes from its ability to merge elegance with power, qualities that defined Jordan himself.

The photos reveal a clean white leather upper accented by multi-colored detailing around the heel and collar. The bright, gradient tones appear again on the insoles, adding personality to the otherwise minimal look.

The embroidered “285” on the heel solidifies its Atlanta connection. Overall, the Air Jordan 11 “285” will likely become one of the most sought-after regional exclusives of the year.

The Air Jordan 11 “285” features a premium white tumbled leather upper with tonal webbing eyelets and rope laces. Also avibrant gradient blend of red, green, and blue wraps the inner collar, heel, and insoles, adding a bold pop of color.

The signature “23” heel branding is replaced by “285,” symbolizing Atlanta’s iconic highway loop. A translucent outsole complements the clean design, while subtle grey accents appear across the midsole.

The result is a fresh and modern twist on a timeless silhouette, blending Atlanta’s culture with Jordan Brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and storytelling.