What Is Cool Kicks? The Sneaker Store That Was Raided By The LAPD

Cool Kicks is one of the most recognizable names in sneaker reselling. Founded in 2016 by Adeel Shams and his partners, the Los Angeles-based store became a cultural landmark for sneakerheads, athletes, and celebrities alike.

Its Melrose Avenue flagship turned into a destination for tourists and locals chasing rare Jordans, Yeezys, and limited-edition Nikes. What set Cool Kicks apart wasn’t just its inventory, it was the vibe. Shams built the brand around accessibility and entertainment, transforming the sneaker-buying experience into content that reached millions online.

Through YouTube and social media, Cool Kicks mastered the art of blending resale culture with viral marketing. Videos of celebrity guests negotiating prices or reacting to shock drops further turned the store into a digital phenomenon.

Its “Cool Kicks LA” YouTube channel pulled in millions of views, also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at sneaker culture in real time. Overall, Cool Kicks wasn’t just a shop, it represented the dream of turning a passion for sneakers into a business.

Cool Kicks Owner

That success story came under scrutiny earlier this month when the LAPD raided a Cool Kicks warehouse in Santa Monica. Authorities recovered more than $500,000 worth of stolen Nike merchandise, including over 2,000 pairs of sneakers and dozens of boxes of apparel.

Co-founder Adeel Shams was arrested and booked on felony charges for receiving stolen property. The seized items were tied to a larger stolen cargo operation involving train shipments across California.

Shams, a familiar face to fans of the brand’s YouTube channel, has been the driving force behind Cool Kicks’ rise. Known for his charisma and marketing savvy, he also helped build a platform that blurred the lines between retail, entertainment, and lifestyle branding.

Now, he finds himself at the center of a case that’s rattled the sneaker world. The arrest reignited debate about authenticity, sourcing, and transparency in the resale market. Also Cool Kicks has since stated it unknowingly purchased the products from a third party, but the investigation remains ongoing.