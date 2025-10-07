What Is Cool Kicks? The Sneaker Store That Was Raided By The LAPD

BY Ben Atkinson 348 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
what-is-cool-kicks-sneaker-news
Image via Cool Kicks
Cool Kicks, the famed LA sneaker store, is under fire after the LAPD recovered $500K in stolen Nike sneakers and apparel.

Cool Kicks is one of the most recognizable names in sneaker reselling. Founded in 2016 by Adeel Shams and his partners, the Los Angeles-based store became a cultural landmark for sneakerheads, athletes, and celebrities alike.

Its Melrose Avenue flagship turned into a destination for tourists and locals chasing rare Jordans, Yeezys, and limited-edition Nikes. What set Cool Kicks apart wasn’t just its inventory, it was the vibe. Shams built the brand around accessibility and entertainment, transforming the sneaker-buying experience into content that reached millions online.

Through YouTube and social media, Cool Kicks mastered the art of blending resale culture with viral marketing. Videos of celebrity guests negotiating prices or reacting to shock drops further turned the store into a digital phenomenon.

Its “Cool Kicks LA” YouTube channel pulled in millions of views, also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at sneaker culture in real time. Overall, Cool Kicks wasn’t just a shop, it represented the dream of turning a passion for sneakers into a business.

Read More: Bad Bunny And Adidas Unveil The BadBo 1.0 “Resilience”

Cool Kicks Owner

That success story came under scrutiny earlier this month when the LAPD raided a Cool Kicks warehouse in Santa Monica. Authorities recovered more than $500,000 worth of stolen Nike merchandise, including over 2,000 pairs of sneakers and dozens of boxes of apparel.

Co-founder Adeel Shams was arrested and booked on felony charges for receiving stolen property. The seized items were tied to a larger stolen cargo operation involving train shipments across California.

Shams, a familiar face to fans of the brand’s YouTube channel, has been the driving force behind Cool Kicks’ rise. Known for his charisma and marketing savvy, he also helped build a platform that blurred the lines between retail, entertainment, and lifestyle branding.

Now, he finds himself at the center of a case that’s rattled the sneaker world. The arrest reignited debate about authenticity, sourcing, and transparency in the resale market. Also Cool Kicks has since stated it unknowingly purchased the products from a third party, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Regardless of how it ends, the brand’s influence is undeniable. It changed the way sneakers are bought, sold, and experienced.

Read More: Hiroshi Fujiwara Previews Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” At Virgil Abloh Paris Event

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
cool-kicks-feds-find-500k-stolen-product-sneaker-news Sneakers Cool Kicks Update: Feds Find $500K Worth Of Stolen Nike Product 836
cool-kicks-owner-arrested-selling-counterfit-sneakers-sneaker-news Sneakers Cool Kicks Owner Adeel Shams Taken Into Custody After LAPD Raid 6.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.9K
Comments 0