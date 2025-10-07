Cool Kicks Update: Feds Find $500K Worth Of Stolen Nike Product

The Cool Kicks investigation took a major turn this week after the LAPD announced they recovered $500,000 worth of stolen Nike goods. According to official reports, detectives found over 2,100 pairs of sneakers and 150 cartons of Nike apparel. This was during a raid on a Cool Kicks warehouse in Santa Monica.

The discovery followed the arrest of co-founder Adeel Shams, who was taken into custody on October 2nd. Authorities confirmed that the recovered items were part of stolen train cargo linked to a larger commercial theft network.

The LAPD’s Cargo Theft Unit led the operation. They were also alongside Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. Shams was booked at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center on felony charges for receiving stolen property.

Cool Kicks, is a staple in the sneaker resale scene, has been a cultural touchstone since opening on Melrose Avenue. Known for its viral YouTube series and high-profile clientele, the brand’s reputation now faces serious scrutiny.

The case has stirred conversations about accountability and sourcing practices in sneaker reselling. It's a market where authenticity and trust are everything. Further, the photos released by police show stacks of red Nike boxes and Nike pairs seized from the site.

Cool Kicks Owner

Adeel Shams, co-founder of Cool Kicks, was arrested after LAPD officers raided the company’s Santa Monica warehouse, uncovering over $500,000 in stolen Nike goods. Detectives reportedly found more than 2,100 pairs of sneakers and 150 boxes of apparel linked to a major cargo theft ring.

Shams was booked on felony charges for receiving stolen property and later released pending his court appearance later this month. The news has sent shockwaves through the sneaker community. It's raised questions about sourcing and transparency in the resale market.