News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
cool kicks owner
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Cool Kicks Update: Feds Find $500K Worth Of Stolen Nike Product
Authorities seized $500K in stolen Nike goods from Cool Kicks’ warehouse as founder Adeel Shams faces ongoing criminal charges.
By
Ben Atkinson
October 07, 2025
142 Views