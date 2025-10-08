Air Jordan 4 “London” Brings City Style

The Air Jordan 4 “London” is set to release in Fall 2026, marking the return of Jordan Brand’s celebrated City Series. Paying tribute to one of the world’s most influential fashion capitals, this colorway captures London’s moody, refined aesthetic through sleek design and subtle storytelling.

The series has long connected basketball heritage with global culture, and this edition continues that legacy with a nod to London’s street style and timeless sophistication. Jordan Brand’s City Series began as a way to bridge sneaker culture with iconic cities across the world.

From Paris to New York, each release reflected the rhythm and energy of its setting. Now, the Air Jordan 4 “London” brings that concept back, blending urban edge with the silhouette’s legendary court history.

Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 4 became one of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers, known for its visible Air cushioning and mesh detailing. The photos show a sleek mix of black suede and muted brown accents, highlighted by “LDN” branding on the heels.

A “No Excuses” tag appears on the tongue, adding a personal and motivational touch that reflects the city’s hustle. Altogether, this pair feels both modern and grounded in Jordan’s historic roots.

Image via zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 4 “London” features a black nubuck upper paired with dark brown detailing across the midsole and heel tab. Further, gey eyelets and netting balance the design, giving it a clean yet bold appearance.

“Nike Air LDN” branding replaces the standard heel logo, while “No Excuses” embroidery on the tongue adds unique flair. Also a beige midsole and brown rubber outsole round out the look, tying together its premium, understated palette.