First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club”

BY Ben Atkinson 35 Views
air-jordan-4-flight-club-sneaker-news
Image via xcsnkr
The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” surfaces in-hand ahead of its February 2026 release, offering a clean new take on a classic.

The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” is making early waves in the sneaker community after first in-hand images surfaced online. Dressed in a clean mix of white, black, and red, the colorway pays tribute to the heritage of Jordan Brand’s early days.

While details remain limited, this upcoming release channels the energy of the original Flight Club concept: style, exclusivity, and timeless design. The Air Jordan 4 remains one of the most celebrated silhouettes in Jordan history.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield and introduced in 1989, the model revolutionized performance footwear through visible Air cushioning and distinct support wings. Its role in Michael Jordan’s legacy and its continued popularity decades later prove the silhouette’s staying power.

Every new release feels like a moment, and this one’s no exception. The first photos reveal a smooth leather build complemented by black and red detailing across the tongue, heel, and outsole. Nike Air branding returns on the heel tab, reinforcing that classic retro feel.

The insole pattern adds a touch of storytelling, featuring archival Jordan imagery that nods to the brand’s roots. With a February 2026 release expected, this pair looks destined to turn heads both on and off the court.

Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” features a white leather upper with light grey overlays and black accents throughout. Red highlights hit the tongue and outsole, adding contrast to the clean design.

The Nike Air logo sits on the heel tab, keeping the shoe true to its OG-inspired form. Mesh panels and signature plastic wings provide the signature AJ4 aesthetic.

Underfoot, a visible Air unit offers comfort and nostalgia in equal measure. The insoles feature vintage-style graphics that celebrate Jordan Brand’s legacy. Every detail feels deliberate, blending modern craftsmanship with the unmistakable DNA of an icon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” will be released on February 28th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.

