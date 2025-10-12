Air Jordan 4 “Somos Eternos” Honors Dia De Los Muertos

The Air Jordan 4 “Somos Eternos” arrives just in time for Dia de los Muertos, honoring the Mexican holiday’s deep sense of remembrance and connection. Translating to “We Are Eternal,” the pair highlights themes of legacy and unity. These are concepts that have long defined both the holiday and the Air Jordan lineage.

Jordan Brand continues its annual tribute to Latin culture through unique color palettes and storytelling, and this year’s drop may be one of the most elegant yet. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 changed sneaker design forever.

Its visible Air unit, mesh panels, and signature wings made it a performance icon and a lifestyle staple. Michael Jordan’s legacy cemented it as more than a basketball shoe, it became a symbol of individuality and drive.

The “Somos Eternos” keeps that same energy, blending cultural storytelling with timeless design. The photos reveal a cream base covered in golden floral patterns inspired by traditional Mexican art.

Subtle green midsoles and translucent accents bring the design to life, while gold detailing adds sophistication. It’s a pair that honors both heritage and history, bridging the spirit of Día de los Muertos with one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved silhouettes.

Read More: Travis Scott Reveals What Made Virgil Abloh So Special

Air Jordan 4 “Somos Eternos”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Somos Eternos” features an off-white satin upper with golden floral embroidery throughout. Pale green tones hit the midsole, complemented by translucent heel tabs and lace wings.

Metallic gold branding on the tongue adds a refined finish, while the soft yellow midsole fades into a white outsole. The “Somos Eternos” theme runs deep, reflecting remembrance, love, and connection through its thoughtful detailing.

The mix of smooth textures and cultural motifs gives the shoe a luxurious yet meaningful presence. Each design element feels intentional, symbolizing that true legacy never fades.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Somos Eternos” will be released on October 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

Image via Nike