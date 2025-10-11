Travis Scott Reveals What Made Virgil Abloh So Special

In a surfaced clip shared by Kurrco, Travis Scott reflected on the lasting impact of Virgil Abloh, describing him as someone who defied time itself. “There’s more than 24 hours in a day,” Travis said. “He proved that theory. He had more than 24 hours.”

It was a statement that perfectly captured the late designer’s unmatched work ethic and visionary drive. Virgil Abloh wasn’t just a designer, he was a cultural architect.

Through Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and his many Nike collaborations, he reshaped how creativity could bridge art, fashion, and music. His influence reached beyond sneakers or streetwear, inspiring a generation to view design as limitless.

For artists like Travis Scott, who often worked alongside him, Virgil represented possibility, a reminder that innovation could exist without boundaries. The clip, filmed during a GQ segment, shows Travis standing among peers, reflecting on his friend’s legacy with sincerity.

Around him, Off-White luggage and apparel symbolize the world Virgil built from scratch one where high fashion and street culture could coexist naturally. The moment is both personal and symbolic. It's a reminder that while Virgil may be gone, his energy continues to shape modern creativity.

Travis Scott Speaks On Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh’s collaborations with Nike redefined sneaker design. His Off-White x Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 collections blurred the lines between luxury and sport, blending exposed stitching, zip ties, and text branding with classic silhouettes.

Each pair carried a sense of raw craftsmanship, emphasizing process over perfection. Abloh’s ability to infuse meaning into materials made every design feel intentional and forward-thinking.