Travis Scott Reveals What Made Virgil Abloh So Special

BY Ben Atkinson 56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis-scott-reveals-what-made-virgil-abloh-so-special-sneaker-news
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 17: Travis Scott (C) and Virgil Abloh appear on stage during the inaugural Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Travis Scott reflects on Virgil Abloh’s unmatched legacy, calling him a visionary who made every day last longer than 24 hours.

In a surfaced clip shared by Kurrco, Travis Scott reflected on the lasting impact of Virgil Abloh, describing him as someone who defied time itself. “There’s more than 24 hours in a day,” Travis said. “He proved that theory. He had more than 24 hours.”

It was a statement that perfectly captured the late designer’s unmatched work ethic and visionary drive. Virgil Abloh wasn’t just a designer, he was a cultural architect.

Through Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and his many Nike collaborations, he reshaped how creativity could bridge art, fashion, and music. His influence reached beyond sneakers or streetwear, inspiring a generation to view design as limitless.

For artists like Travis Scott, who often worked alongside him, Virgil represented possibility, a reminder that innovation could exist without boundaries. The clip, filmed during a GQ segment, shows Travis standing among peers, reflecting on his friend’s legacy with sincerity.

Around him, Off-White luggage and apparel symbolize the world Virgil built from scratch one where high fashion and street culture could coexist naturally. The moment is both personal and symbolic. It's a reminder that while Virgil may be gone, his energy continues to shape modern creativity.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “285” Honors Atlanta With A City-Exclusive Drop

Travis Scott Speaks On Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh’s collaborations with Nike redefined sneaker design. His Off-White x Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 collections blurred the lines between luxury and sport, blending exposed stitching, zip ties, and text branding with classic silhouettes.

Each pair carried a sense of raw craftsmanship, emphasizing process over perfection. Abloh’s ability to infuse meaning into materials made every design feel intentional and forward-thinking.

His approach wasn’t about hype it was about storytelling, design language, and cultural reflection. The sneakers remain some of the most sought-after releases of all time, continuing his influence across fashion and sneaker culture alike.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” Makes Its Long-Awaited Return

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
virgil-abloh-archive-the-codes-exhibition-sneaker-news Sneakers The Nike Virgil Abloh Archive Exhibition Takes Over Paris 733
air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Hiroshi Fujiwara Previews Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” At Virgil Abloh Paris Event 658
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Is Finally Coming Back 13.2K
nike-virgil-abloh-archives-sneaker-news Streetwear Nike And Virgil Abloh Archives Present “The Codes” Exhibit In Paris 2.0K
Comments 0