What To Expect At Nike Virgil Abloh Archive “The Codes” In Paris

The Nike Virgil Abloh Archive “The Codes” exhibition arrives in Paris at the end of this month, with tickets now available. This major European showcase is dedicated to Virgil Abloh. He was a visionary who shaped design, music, and culture on a global scale.

Abloh redefined creative boundaries during his career, and this exhibition captures the breadth of his influence in one space. The show spans nearly two decades of work, featuring more than 20,000 archival pieces. Sketches, prototypes, and personal items highlight his creative journey from early beginnings to his most iconic projects.

Visitors can see the process behind some of his most recognizable designs and gain insight into how he developed ideas that bridged art and commerce. Curated by Chloe and Mahfuz Sultan, the retrospective reflects Abloh’s “codes” across multiple fields. From fashion and footwear to architecture and music.

Nike’s partnership with Abloh shines throughout the exhibition, with a spotlight on his groundbreaking sneaker collaborations. These projects, including his famous “The Ten” collection, blurred the line between performance and style, and they continue to define sneaker culture years later.

The exhibition also highlights Abloh’s philosophy of collaboration and community. Performances, workshops, and film screenings expand the experience beyond static displays, encouraging conversation around creativity and legacy.

The photos provided show glimpses of Abloh’s design ethos, from his iconic sneaker work with Nike to his wider artistic reach. They serve as a reminder of a career built on experimentation, dialogue, and a fearless approach to design.

Nike Virgil Abloh “The Codes”

The exhibition highlights Abloh’s innovative touch on Nike footwear. Expect displays of iconic sneakers like the Air Jordan 1 Off-White, the Air Presto, and other models from his celebrated “The Ten” collection.

Each pair demonstrates his signature deconstructed aesthetic, playful use of text, and emphasis on storytelling. Visitors will see how Abloh’s design language reshaped not just sneakers, but the cultural meaning of athletic wear.