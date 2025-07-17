Nike And Virgil Abloh Archives Present “The Codes” Exhibit In Paris

Nike and the Virgil Abloh Archives are joining forces for an exhibition called “The Codes,” landing in Paris just in time for Fashion Week. Set to run from September 30th to October 10th, 2025, the exhibit takes over 82 Rue de Turenne with a curated dive into Abloh’s creative universe.

It’s more than a retrospective, it’s a look into how a visionary reshaped the way sneakers exist in culture. Virgil’s work with Nike, especially “The Ten,” wasn’t just about design tweaks. He tore sneakers down to the studs and rebuilt them with raw edges, quoted text, and a clear message: sneakers can be art, commentary, and performance all at once.

“The Codes” lays all of that bare. It includes never-before-seen samples, early prototypes, and the messy, brilliant design notes that show how it all came together. More than anything, this exhibit is about process.

Virgil’s approach blended streetwear, high fashion, and sport like no one else. He didn’t just reference culture, he moved it forward.

The photos show some of the iconic silhouettes featured in the exhibit, from experimental Air Force 1s to stripped-back Air Jordans. They’re a visual timeline of Abloh’s influence and proof that his ideas still hit hard, even years after their first drop.

Virgil Abloh x Nike Paris Exhibition

Displayed throughout the space are deconstructed Air Force 1 samples with exposed stitching and zip ties, alongside hand-labeled Jordan prototypes marked with notes in Abloh’s signature Helvetica font.

The exhibit features rare Off-White versions of the Air Max 90, Blazer Mid, and VaporMax, all presented in raw form. Some pairs are unfinished and some are experimental, but each one gives a glimpse into his process.