Nike And Virgil Abloh Archives Present “The Codes” Exhibit In Paris

BY Ben Atkinson 258 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-virgil-abloh-archives-sneaker-news
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Virgil Abloh greets the crowd during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Nike and the Virgil Abloh Archives unveil “The Codes” in Paris, an exhibit exploring sneaker prototypes and the legacy behind “The Ten.”

Nike and the Virgil Abloh Archives are joining forces for an exhibition called “The Codes,” landing in Paris just in time for Fashion Week. Set to run from September 30th to October 10th, 2025, the exhibit takes over 82 Rue de Turenne with a curated dive into Abloh’s creative universe.

It’s more than a retrospective, it’s a look into how a visionary reshaped the way sneakers exist in culture. Virgil’s work with Nike, especially “The Ten,” wasn’t just about design tweaks. He tore sneakers down to the studs and rebuilt them with raw edges, quoted text, and a clear message: sneakers can be art, commentary, and performance all at once.

“The Codes” lays all of that bare. It includes never-before-seen samples, early prototypes, and the messy, brilliant design notes that show how it all came together. More than anything, this exhibit is about process.

Virgil’s approach blended streetwear, high fashion, and sport like no one else. He didn’t just reference culture, he moved it forward.

The photos show some of the iconic silhouettes featured in the exhibit, from experimental Air Force 1s to stripped-back Air Jordans. They’re a visual timeline of Abloh’s influence and proof that his ideas still hit hard, even years after their first drop.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester’s Jordan 1 Low "Better With Time" Is Pure Storytelling

Virgil Abloh x Nike Paris Exhibition

Displayed throughout the space are deconstructed Air Force 1 samples with exposed stitching and zip ties, alongside hand-labeled Jordan prototypes marked with notes in Abloh’s signature Helvetica font.

The exhibit features rare Off-White versions of the Air Max 90, Blazer Mid, and VaporMax, all presented in raw form. Some pairs are unfinished and some are experimental, but each one gives a glimpse into his process.

Acrylic panels and glass cases showcase tags, sketches, and material swatches used during early stages of design. The setup itself feels like a design lab, with every corner offering something new for fans of both fashion and sneaker innovation.

Read More: “Metallic Team Gold” Shines On New Air Jordan 1 Low

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Sneakers Virgil Abloh's 10 Best Off-White x Nike Collaborations, Ranked 34.9K
off-white-x-air-jordan-4-bred-sneaker-news Sneakers Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Sample Sells For Sky-High Price 791
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Is Finally Coming Back 13.1K
off-white-x-nike-air-force-1-crimson-sample-sneaker-news Sneakers Virgil’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Crimson” Sample Is Unreal 1042
Comments 0