The hip-hop world continues to mourn the loss of Virgil Abloh, whether it's the new generation that inspired him or peers like Drake. The 6ix God recently paid tribute to his memory by getting a diamond chain of Cogsworth, the talking clock from the Disney classic Beauty And The Beast.

He shared the dazzling and iced-out new piece from Alex Moss on Instagram, sharing a tribute in his caption. "V we still here untouchable." The post also included a picture of the late designer's Beauty And The Beast chain, which was of the character Lumiere. In addition, Drizzy included a picture of a note card from Virgil. "There's nothing more precious than time," the card read.

This cop follows Drake's Wireless Festival takeover this past weekend in London, which was a staggering success. Across three nights, he focused on a different part of his artistry with a cavalcade of special guests.

So it seemed like the perfect time to celebrate. But those tributes to fallen friends are always at the forefront of many minds with the blessing and honor of having met Virgil Abloh.

Read More: Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting Photographer And Destroying His Equipment

Top5 & Drake

Sadly, though, other Drake peers are going through scary situations. While overseas at London for the Wireless sets, Toronto rapper Top5 suffered a stabbing to the neck, which he fortunately seems to be recovering well from. There are very little details emerging from this situation, so future reports will have to clarify.

That was the big danger of the Wireless takeover, as everything else seemed to go quite smoothly. We hope Top has a speedy recovery process and that the OVO affiliates and their teams don't face any more challenges or attacks.

Regardless, Drake's collaborators for Wireless appreciated the link-up, as represented by a thankful message from special guest Vanessa Carlton. She shocked the crowd when she appeared to perform her classic "A Thousand Miles," an odd but very fun way to close out a rap-heavy night. And throughout the whole weekend, there were many streetwear flexes. This Cogsworth piece is the latest, but these moves have much more important and meaningful context behind their acquisition.