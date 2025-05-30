First Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” brings a fresh twist to one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, this colorway sticks to his familiar formula, deconstructed aesthetics, bold text placement, and signature zip ties.

The “Sesame” shade keeps things neutral and clean, making the metallic silver Swoosh and orange tab pop against the buttery leather base. “AIR” branding hits the midsole, a staple move that’s now unmistakably Off-White.

Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Nike reshaped sneaker culture. His take on the Air Force 1, especially through “The Ten” collection, turned everyday models into high-fashion staples. The Air Force 1 has always been a symbol of street style, dating back to its 1982 debut as the first basketball shoe with Nike Air technology.

Over time, it shifted from hardwoods to concrete, becoming a staple in hip-hop and global streetwear scenes. Abloh’s influence ensured the model stayed relevant, giving it new life with every release.

As you can see from the photos, the “Sesame” colorway keeps the familiar DNA while offering something fresh. Between the metallic detailing and the tonal upper, this pair feels both minimal and bold, classic Off-White. Stay tuned for more detailed breakdowns of the shoe's build and release information.

Read More: Jack Harlow Debuts His New Balance 442 V2 Pro Indoor Collab

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” features a smooth leather upper dressed in a soft tan hue. A metallic silver Swoosh, secured with visible black stitching, cuts sharply across the sides.

Abloh’s signature Helvetica text decorates the medial side, while a small orange tab adds a pop of color. The word “AIR” is stamped on the midsole in bold black letters.

Finishing touches include cream-colored laces, a tonal sole, and the iconic zip tie in beige. It’s a clean, neutral look that balances Off-White’s edge with the Air Force 1’s classic DNA.