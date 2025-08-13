Best Look Yet At The Off-White Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”

Image via Stadium Goods
New images of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" highlight clean tones and design touches ahead of a fall release.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" blends Virgil Abloh’s deconstructed vision with one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. This pair leans into a warm, understated palette while keeping the bold design cues that defined Abloh’s work with Nike.

The mix of premium materials, exposed stitching, and signature text graphics creates a look that feels both experimental and timeless. The Air Force 1 itself has been a cornerstone of sneaker culture since its debut in 1982.

Originally designed as a performance basketball shoe by Bruce Kilgore, it quickly transitioned into a streetwear staple. Over the years, it’s been a blank canvas for countless collaborations and colorways, from luxury fashion houses to grassroots creatives.

Abloh’s reinterpretations in The Ten collection pushed the boundaries of how a classic sneaker could be reimagined without losing its core identity. This "Sesame" colorway continues that legacy. Its earthy tones give it a subtle edge, while the metallic Swoosh and signature zip tie bring the Off-White DNA to the forefront.

The result is a sneaker that looks refined but still demands attention. With its balance of subtle color and striking design, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" feels like another chapter in a collaboration that’s already made history.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" features a soft tan leather upper contrasted by a metallic silver Swoosh with exposed zigzag stitching. An orange tab peeks from beneath the Swoosh, while Off-White’s signature Helvetica text appears on the medial side.

The tonal midsole displays the bold “AIR” branding in black, matching the deconstructed tongue’s raw edges. A beige outsole completes the look, maintaining the monochrome theme while enhancing wearability.

Every design element, from the industrial-style typography to the tactile materials, reinforces the Off-White aesthetic while staying rooted in the Air Force 1’s timeless structure.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” is releasing in the fall of 2025, but as a Qatar exclusive. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

