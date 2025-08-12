Nike SB Dunk Low "Nardwuar" Captures The Spirit Of Interviewing Icon

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 19: Nardwuar the Human Serviette speaks onstage at 'Nardwuar's Video Vault' during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 19, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by James Goulden Photography/Getty Images for SXSW)
Fresh images of the Nike SB Dunk Low "Nardwuar" reveal a plaid design packed with personality and nods to the legendary interviewer.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Nardwuar" brings bold personality to one of Nike SB’s most iconic silhouettes. This collaboration with the legendary Canadian interviewer and musician captures the same eccentric energy that’s made him a cult figure in music journalism for decades.

The SB Dunk Low itself has long been a creative canvas for collaborations, especially within skateboarding culture, where vibrant designs and storytelling collide. First released in 2002, the SB Dunk Low quickly evolved from a skate shop staple into a streetwear icon.

Collaborations have ranged from subtle tonal shifts to outrageous, statement-making colorways, helping the silhouette bridge the gap between skateboarding, art, and pop culture. Nardwuar, known for his plaid outfits, quick wit, and unmatched interview style, is a fitting choice for a Dunk project.

His career spans interviews with everyone from Jay-Z to Nirvana, each moment punctuated by his famous catchphrase. Also, this release leans into his signature aesthetic, blending skate heritage with a sharp, playful edge.

The tartan print and quirky details capture both the rebellious and joyful spirit that’s made Nardwuar instantly recognizable. The new photos showcase the sneaker’s bold patterns, pom-pom lace accessory, and special insole and outsole graphics.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar”

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Nardwuar" features a plaid canvas upper in red, blue, yellow, and green, showing the host’s signature style. Black leather Swooshes and a matching midsole ground the vibrant design, while an outsole adds depth.

Also, the laces include a detachable red-and-blue pom-pom, a nod to Nardwuar’s trademark hat. Further, inside, custom insoles display his portrait alongside “the Human Serviette” text.

The outsole features his famous “Doot doola doot doo” phrase in a speech bubble graphic. This pair blends skateboarding roots with a personal touch.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

