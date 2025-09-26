New Photos Surface Of The Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar”

BY Ben Atkinson
New photos of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” highlight its plaid-heavy design, playful details, and bold cultural inspiration.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” has surfaced in new photos, giving a better look at its plaid-heavy design. Inspired by the Canadian interviewer’s signature style, the sneaker captures the eccentric energy that has made him a cult figure.

The tartan pattern dominates the upper, with bold red, navy, and yellow checks that nod to his wardrobe. Black overlays and Swooshes balance the busy design, while red pom-poms on the laces add a playful detail.

This collaboration celebrates Nardwuar’s unique position in music culture. Known for his wordy interviews, he’s built a legacy of mixing humor with serious research. Also the SB Dunk Low format fits perfectly here, as the shoe itself has long been tied to counterculture and individuality.

From skate parks to music stages, the Dunk remains a canvas for stories like this one. The new photos show the shoe from multiple angles, highlighting its textures and patterns.

They also reveal extra lace options in yellow and green, adding versatility to the bold look. The sneaker’s quirky detailing and cultural tie-in position it as one of the more memorable SB projects in recent years.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” Release Date

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” features a red and navy plaid canvas upper with yellow highlights. Also black Swooshes, laces, and midsoles ground the design.

A standout detail is the removable red-and-navy pom-poms attached to the laces. Multiple lace options, including green and yellow, come packaged for customization. Further a black mesh tongue with white SB branding adds contrast.

The outsole keeps things classic with translucent rubber, ensuring traction and wearability. Playful yet wearable, the design mirrors Nardwuar’s loud yet thoughtful personality, creating a sneaker that stands out both culturally and stylistically.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

