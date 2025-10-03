On-Foot Shots Of The Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar”

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” brings plaid patterns and playful details to the iconic silhouette in an eccentric new release.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” is set to arrive later this year, bringing plaid patterns to skate culture’s favorite silhouette. The design captures the eccentric spirit of Nardwuar the Human Serviette, a Canadian interviewer known for his deep dives into music history.

The collaboration embraces boldness while celebrating individuality, two qualities that define both the man and the Dunk itself. The SB Dunk has a long history of creative storytelling through colorways.

Since its early 2000s rise, it’s been a canvas for countless themes and collaborations. From music icons to skate shops, the Dunk has always thrived on personality-driven designs.

That makes this latest release feel perfectly in line with tradition. Its use of tartan checks is playful yet striking, adding a nod to Nardwuar’s signature style. The Dunk’s role in sneaker culture can’t be understated.

It bridged skateboarding, streetwear, and music, cementing its place beyond sport. Each release builds on a legacy of subversive expression and authenticity. The “Nardwuar” edition joins this lineage, standing out with flair and character that matches its namesake.

The on-foot photos highlight how the plaid uppers, black accents, and fuzzy details work together. They show how this release brings energy to an already legendary silhouette while paying homage to a true cultural figure.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar”

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” features plaid uppers in navy, red, and yellow, giving the shoe its bold personality. Black suede overlays balance the look, while a black midsole and outsole keep it grounded.

A shaggy red and blue pom-pom sits on the laces, referencing the eccentric style of Nardwuar himself. The tongue features classic Nike SB branding, while the Swoosh blends seamlessly into the colorful base.

Every detail contributes to a sneaker that’s loud but wearable, playful yet rooted in Dunk heritage. It’s a tribute that fits naturally into the SB Dunk’s long tradition of expressive design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

