Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Release Date Revealed

BY Ben Atkinson 118 Views
The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" gets an expected release date, bringing bold black and red tones to a classic Jordan model.

The Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” now has an expected release date, adding a bold twist to a legendary silhouette. The sneaker stands out with its sleek black base accented by sharp red details.

It’s a colorway that stays true to Jordan Brand’s roots while pushing the design into darker territory. This release is more than just a new look. It builds on the Air Jordan 12’s history as a performance-first sneaker that became a lifestyle staple.

The shoe originally debuted in 1996, during one of Michael Jordan’s most dominant runs with the Chicago Bulls. Known for its durability and clean stitching, the model remains one of Tinker Hatfield’s most timeless creations.

The “Bloodline” edition taps into that legacy with a design that feels both modern and familiar. Jordan 12s have always been associated with power and presence on the court. The model was built for impact, featuring responsive cushioning and a supportive fit.

Over the years, it has become a symbol of strength in the Jordan line. The upcoming release continues that tradition, combining heritage with a striking new identity.

The photos provided show the “Bloodline” in full detail, highlighting the bold contrast between black leather and red accents. It’s a look that perfectly balances simplicity and intensity.

Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Release Date

The Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” arrives with a black leather upper and textured mudguards for a sleek, layered effect. Red accents pop on the lace eyelets, heel tab, and midfoot overlays, adding contrast against the dark build.

The tongue features subtle red branding that complements the overall theme. Its midsole blends seamlessly into the upper, creating a unified and sharp design. A solid black outsole rounds out the look while ensuring durability.

The mix of materials provides both style and function, staying true to the Jordan 12’s legacy as one of the most performance-driven sneakers in the Air Jordan lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will be released on June 20th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

