Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Gets Updated Colorway

The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” is set to join Jordan Brand’s Fall 2026 lineup, bringing a clean and powerful mix of white, green, and purple. This new mockup highlights a design that feels both fresh and familiar, nodding to Milwaukee’s team colors while keeping the silhouette’s classic DNA intact.

First introduced in 1996, the Air Jordan 12 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and worn by Michael Jordan during his fifth championship run. Its rising sun stitching, full-grain leather, and visible Zoom Air cushioning made it one of the most technically advanced models of its time.

Nearly three decades later, it still stands as one of Jordan’s most recognizable designs. The “Bucks” colorway fits right into that legacy. With its mix of sport heritage and subtle storytelling, it continues Jordan Brand’s trend of connecting basketball history with modern style.

The crisp contrast between white leather and dark green panels captures a clean court aesthetic that’s easy to appreciate. Based on the photos above, this latest mockup gives fans a solid preview of what’s to come. This sneaker it’s a reminder of how the Air Jordan 12 continues to evolve without losing its roots.

Air Jordan 12 “Bucks”

The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” features a white tumbled leather upper paired with dark green textured mudguards and midsoles. Hints of purple appear near the heel tab, while metallic silver eyelets add a touch of polish.

The traditional black inner lining and green outsole complete the look with a balanced finish. “Jumpman” branding hits appear on the tongue and outsole, maintaining the silhouette’s signature details.

The color palette pays homage to the Milwaukee Bucks’ team colors while keeping the overall design minimal and timeless. It’s a modern yet respectful take on a Jordan classic, built for both nostalgia and performance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” will be released in the Fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they release.