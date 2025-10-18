Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Gets Updated Colorway

BY Ben Atkinson 56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-12-bucks-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” is coming in Fall 2026, blending classic design with Milwaukee-inspired colors in an updated mockup.

The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” is set to join Jordan Brand’s Fall 2026 lineup, bringing a clean and powerful mix of white, green, and purple. This new mockup highlights a design that feels both fresh and familiar, nodding to Milwaukee’s team colors while keeping the silhouette’s classic DNA intact.

First introduced in 1996, the Air Jordan 12 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and worn by Michael Jordan during his fifth championship run. Its rising sun stitching, full-grain leather, and visible Zoom Air cushioning made it one of the most technically advanced models of its time.

Nearly three decades later, it still stands as one of Jordan’s most recognizable designs. The “Bucks” colorway fits right into that legacy. With its mix of sport heritage and subtle storytelling, it continues Jordan Brand’s trend of connecting basketball history with modern style.

The crisp contrast between white leather and dark green panels captures a clean court aesthetic that’s easy to appreciate. Based on the photos above, this latest mockup gives fans a solid preview of what’s to come. This sneaker it’s a reminder of how the Air Jordan 12 continues to evolve without losing its roots.

Read More: Def Jam x Bape Collaboration Releases Tomorrow

Air Jordan 12 “Bucks”

The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” features a white tumbled leather upper paired with dark green textured mudguards and midsoles. Hints of purple appear near the heel tab, while metallic silver eyelets add a touch of polish.

The traditional black inner lining and green outsole complete the look with a balanced finish. “Jumpman” branding hits appear on the tongue and outsole, maintaining the silhouette’s signature details.

The color palette pays homage to the Milwaukee Bucks’ team colors while keeping the overall design minimal and timeless. It’s a modern yet respectful take on a Jordan classic, built for both nostalgia and performance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” will be released in the Fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they release.

Read More: Awake NY And Jordan Brand Bring NYC Energy To Streetwear

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-12-bucks-white-green-2026-ct8013-103-1 Sneakers Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Channels Milwaukee Energy 3.4K
air-jordan-12-bloodline-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Set For Summer Release 17.8K
air-jordan-12-bloodline-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Release Date Revealed 772
air-jordan-12-french-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 12 "French Blue" Is Back This Summer 700
Comments 0