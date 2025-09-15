Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Set For Summer Release

The Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” is set to release next summer, adding another bold colorway to Jordan Brand’s rotation. This pair takes a stealthy approach with dominant black tones while sharp red accents bring energy and contrast.

The design keeps performance roots intact but delivers a striking lifestyle edge. The Air Jordan 12 first hit the court in 1996. Michael Jordan wore the model during the Bulls’ historic playoff run that ended in his fifth championship.

Inspired by Japanese Rising Sun imagery and luxury fashion, the AJ12 carried both symbolism and sophistication. The sneaker also marked the first Jordan with Zoom Air cushioning, making it one of the most comfortable models of its era.

The upcoming “Bloodline” colorway connects back to that history while pushing forward with fresh storytelling. It’s the kind of release that resonates with both collectors and new fans. Jordan Brand continues to honor past innovation while keeping its designs relevant in today’s culture.

The photos highlight the AJ12 “Bloodline” in rich black leather with textured panels along the mudguard. Red hits land on the eyelets, branding, and midsole for sharp contrast. The mix of colors creates a balanced yet aggressive look, perfectly suited for a summer release.

The Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” features an all-black leather upper with quilted stitching across the sides. Textured overlays cover the mudguard, adding depth to the design.

Red accents pop on the lace eyelets, Jumpman branding, and midsole tab. The outsole sticks to black, giving the sneaker a clean finish. A woven heel tag adds signature AJ12 flair.

Subtle details, like tonal stitching and layered textures, highlight the craftsmanship. The shoe sits atop a full-length Zoom Air unit for comfort and performance. Its color blocking channels a bold mix of stealth and energy, capturing the classic Jordan spirit with a modern twist.