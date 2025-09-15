Air Jordan 4 "Blue Laser" Samples Surface In Exclusive Images

The Air Jordan 4 "Blue Laser" Samples bring a bold twist to one of Tinker Hatfield’s most legendary designs. The Jordan 4 first hit the court in 1989, cementing itself as a sneaker that blurred the line between sports and culture.

Michael Jordan’s performance in these kicks turned them into an icon. Over the years, the model has seen countless retros, collaborations, and experimental takes. The "Blue Laser" Samples continue that tradition of experimentation.

They highlight how Jordan Brand uses the AJ4 to test bold materials and patterns. Laser etching has long been part of Jordan history, dating back to special anniversary editions and rare friends-and-family releases.

On this sample, the effect gets paired with rich blue suede and strong detailing. Every sample sparks discussion, and these are no different. While they may never see an official drop, they represent how Jordan Brand keeps pushing creative boundaries.

Looking at the photos provided, the design clearly speaks to collectors who love unique twists on classic silhouettes.

Air Jordan 4 "Blue Laser" Sample

The Air Jordan 4 "Blue Laser" Samples feature a striking blue suede upper with subtle etched detailing across the panels. Also black accents land on the wings, midsole, and mesh, giving the shoe contrast.

Grey hits appear on the heel tab and lace locks, with the Jumpman logo stitched in a glossy finish. Further a white midsole section balances the darker tones, while the outsole combines grey and black.

The tongue tag stands out with the classic red Jumpman over a black base. The sneakers bring a premium, experimental feel to the timeless Jordan 4 shape.